Destruction AllStars - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Video Credit: Engadget China - Duration: 02:01s - Published 39 minutes ago Destruction AllStars - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars – the spectacular prime-time sport for dangerous drivers! Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this Mr. Ree RT @PS5Updates: Destruction AllStars PlayStation 5 Announcement Trailer. #PS5 #PS5Reveal https://t.co/mAmS5MFFHD 4 minutes ago Robert Destruction AllStars - Announcement Trailer. #DestructionAllStars https://t.co/f6GzkWQ09X 44 minutes ago SNG Vutuner 👍 on @YouTube: Destruction AllStars - Announcement Trailer | PS5 https://t.co/bF70xpw9rY 1 hour ago