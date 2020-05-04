Floral Council of India make petal-covered tribute to COVID-19 warriors

The Flower Council of India has dedicated floral artworks to India’s COVID-19 warriors.

In a statement, the Flower Council of India said key workers "did not care for their comfort, relentlessly worked to save us from the deadly coronavirus, risked their life and their family’s life to save ours, worked 24/7 when we were in the comforts of our home during lockdown, faced the anger, the violence, and the hatred, but they refused to bow down and stood their ground in the line of their duty.

"They are our selfless, dedicated and committed corona warriors." The petal-covered tributes will be displayed in various public landmarks in Bengaluru of India's southern Karnataka state, from June 11 to 13.