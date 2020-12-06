milestone bday 6.12.20

Global  

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
## a woman celebrated a milestone birthday yesterday in lexington!

And the community decided to throw her a surprise 'drive-by' party.

Dozens of cars drove by helen evans's home honking and wishing her a happy birthday.

Evans also received birthday messages from mayor linda gorton and governor andy beshear.

Helen was born in lexington on june 11, 19-20.

During those hundred years... she's graduated from u-k's college of home economics..

Served in the women's army corp during world war two..

And served as the director to the lieutenant governor's mansion.

She says hitting a hundred doesn't feel any different than yesterday... and... she's still more than capable of driving around town.

L3: white helen evans turns 100 today "don't let the cat out of the bag that i'm now 100 because the city might want to have a seperate driving test, so i've told everyone that if they see a reason that i'm not driving properly to speak up.

I dare them to try and take my keys."

Evans credits great family genes for her long life.

And now that she's at the century mark... her next goal is to live another hundred




