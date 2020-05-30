Dave Chappelle Addresses George
Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special The new Netflix special
debuted on the platform's
YouTube channel Thursday.
The title of Chappelle's set is '8:46,' a reference to the
length of time a white police officer kneeled on the
back of Floyd's neck, causing him to suffocate.
Chappelle also shares that
8:46 was the time of day that he was born,
as recorded on his birth certificate.
Dave Chappelle, '8:46,' via 'Variety' Chappelle also speaks out
against political commentators
Laura Ingraham and Candace Owens.
Dave Chappelle, '8:46,' via 'Variety' The video starts off with a
"disclaimer," that includes links
to the Equal Justice Initiative.
