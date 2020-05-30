Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special The new Netflix special debuted on the platform's YouTube channel Thursday.

The title of Chappelle's set is '8:46,' a reference to the length of time a white police officer kneeled on the back of Floyd's neck, causing him to suffocate.

Chappelle also shares that 8:46 was the time of day that he was born, as recorded on his birth certificate.

Dave Chappelle, '8:46,' via 'Variety' Chappelle also speaks out against political commentators Laura Ingraham and Candace Owens.

Dave Chappelle, '8:46,' via 'Variety' The video starts off with a "disclaimer," that includes links to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Dave Chappelle, '8:46,' via 'Variety'

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Watch Dave Chappelle Talk About George Floyd's Death & More In Surprise Special “8:46”

The new Netflix special, which was recorded just last week, includes a disclaimer: "Normally I...
Gothamist - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comIndependentBelfast Telegraph


Dave Chappelle Rips Don Lemon in Netflix Special on George Floyd

Dave Chappelle responded to Don Lemon's call for celebs to speak out on the death of George Floyd in...
TMZ.com - Published



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Meghan Markle Addresses Death of George Floyd in New Video | THR News [Video]

Meghan Markle Addresses Death of George Floyd in New Video | THR News

Meghan Markle talked, in a video address to graduating high-school students, about the death of George Floyd and said young people can help "rebuild" society.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter     Duration: 01:29Published
Mayor Bill De Blasio Addresses Saturday Night Protests Over George Floyd's Death [Video]

Mayor Bill De Blasio Addresses Saturday Night Protests Over George Floyd's Death

Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke late on May 30, 2020, about violent protests in Brooklyn and Manhattan sparked by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 09:47Published
NYC Leaders Respond To Friday's Sometimes Violent Protests Over George Floyd's Death [Video]

NYC Leaders Respond To Friday's Sometimes Violent Protests Over George Floyd's Death

City leaders responded Saturday to protests that boiled over into violence Friday night; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:53Published