Dave Chappelle Addresses George Floyd's Death in New Netflix Special

The title of Chappelle's set is '8:46,' a reference to the length of time a white police officer kneeled on the back of Floyd's neck, causing him to suffocate.

Chappelle also shares that 8:46 was the time of day that he was born, as recorded on his birth certificate.

Dave Chappelle, '8:46,' via 'Variety' Chappelle also speaks out against political commentators Laura Ingraham and Candace Owens.

Dave Chappelle, '8:46,' via 'Variety' The video starts off with a "disclaimer," that includes links to the Equal Justice Initiative.

Dave Chappelle, '8:46,' via 'Variety'