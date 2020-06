‘Planning to make e-market places for MSMEs like Amazon’: Nitin Gadkari

MSME minister Nitin Gadkari revealed that his ministry is in the process of launching an e-commerce platform for Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) similar to Amazon and Alibaba.

He added that the ministry also has plans to make MSME stock exchange where common people and foreign investors will be able to invest their money.

Watch the full video for more details.