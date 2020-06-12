Watch: Key takeaways from GST Council meet chaired by FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman chaired the 49th GST council meeting over video conferencing.

In a major relief to small taxpayers with turnover up to Rs 5 crore, the GST Council halved the interest on delayed filing of GST returns for February, March and April to 9 per cent to 9%, provided the returns are filed by September 2020.

Additionally, the deadline for filing returns for May, June and July has been extended till September, without any interest or late fee.

