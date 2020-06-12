Global
Obelisk of Wokeness?
Obelisk of Wokeness?
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:43s - Published
54 minutes ago
Sen. Tom Cotton accidentally gave the Washington Monument a sarcastic new name.
Related news from verified sources
Tom Cotton Mocked for Hysterical Anti-PC Rant That Washington Monument Could Be Renamed ‘Obelisk of Wokeness’
Sen. Tom Cotton mocked for hysterical anti-PC rant that Washington Monument in danger of being...
Mediaite - Published
15 hours ago
