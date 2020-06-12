Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 days ago Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App Microsoft Is Working on a New Xbox Mobile App Although the Xbox Console Companion service has been out for a while now, it seems the team is finally working on a new edition to bring it closer to the Game Pass and Project xCloud platforms. As reported by Windows Central, Microsoft is working on the new app, which will "match the design language of the upcoming Xbox Store redesign and other more recent Xbox apps." It's said that the latest take on the app has fewer features than its predecessor. Users of the PC Companion app are being encouraged to swap to a replacement. The current mobile app available to the public on Android and iOS includes features like Looking for Group, and it also lets gamers keep up with Club on Xbox Live while offering messaging capabilities and allowing users to remotely control their console. 0

