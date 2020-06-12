Microsoft Is Working on a
New Xbox Mobile App Although the Xbox Console Companion
service has been out for a while now, it seems the team is finally working
on a new edition to bring it closer to the
Game Pass and Project xCloud platforms. As reported by Windows Central,
Microsoft is working on the new app, which will "match the design language
of the upcoming Xbox Store redesign
and other more recent Xbox apps." It's said that the latest take
on the app has fewer features
than its predecessor.
Users of the PC Companion
app are being encouraged
to swap to a replacement.
The current mobile app available to the
public on Android and iOS includes features
like Looking for Group, and it also lets gamers keep up with Club on
Xbox Live while offering messaging capabilities and
allowing users to remotely control their console.