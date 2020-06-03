Pete Carroll Says an NFL Team
Is Interested in Colin Kaepernick The Seattle Seahawks head coach
says he spoke to either another coach or
NFL general manager about the quarterback.
Carroll did not elaborate, only
stating, "Someone is interested." Since George Floyd protests have embroiled
the U.S., questions concerning Kaepernick's
NFL status are rising.
In 2016, the QB started kneeling
during the National Anthem to protest
police brutality and racial injustice.
His actions garnered immense criticism from
those who believed he was "disrespecting the flag." The NFL then attempted to
ban kneeling in 2018, but the
rule never took hold.
In a recent video, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell
said that the league's actions were wrong.
Roger Goodell, via video Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 and
sued the league for colluding to keep him unemployed.
In 2019, he agreed to a
settlement with the league
regarding the grievance.