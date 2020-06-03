Global  

Pete Carroll Says an NFL Team Is Interested in Colin Kaepernick The Seattle Seahawks head coach says he spoke to either another coach or NFL general manager about the quarterback.

Carroll did not elaborate, only stating, "Someone is interested." Since George Floyd protests have embroiled the U.S., questions concerning Kaepernick's NFL status are rising.

In 2016, the QB started kneeling during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice.

His actions garnered immense criticism from those who believed he was "disrespecting the flag." The NFL then attempted to ban kneeling in 2018, but the rule never took hold.

In a recent video, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league's actions were wrong.

Roger Goodell, via video Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since 2016 and sued the league for colluding to keep him unemployed.

In 2019, he agreed to a settlement with the league regarding the grievance.

