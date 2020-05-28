Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues: Study
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:21s - Published
COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues: Study

COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues: Study

Coronavirus poses a global threat to the entire nervous system, and neurological symptoms may appear before fever or cough, according to a Northwestern Medicine study.

A review of neurological symptoms of COVID-19 patients in the current scientific literature was conducted and the results are published this week in Annals of Neurology.

About half of hospitalized patients have neurological manifestations of COVID19, which include headache, dizziness, decreased alertness, difficulty concentrating, disorders of smell and taste, seizures, strokes, weakness, and muscle pain.

The disease may affect the entire nervous system, including the brain, spinal cord, and nerves as well as the muscles.

There are many different ways COVID19 can cause neurological dysfunction, he said.

Because this disease may affect multiple organs (lung, kidney, heart), the brain may also suffer from lack of oxygenation or from clotting disorders that may lead to ischemic or hemorrhagic strokes.

In addition, the virus may cause a direct infection of the brain and meninges.

Finally, the reaction of the immune system to the infection may cause inflammation that can damage the brain and nerves.

Koralnik and colleagues have formed a Neuro-COVID research team and started a retrospective analysis of all COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Northwestern Medicine to determine the frequency and type of neurological complications, as well as response to treatment.

These studies will provide the foundation on how to diagnose, manage and treat the many neurologic manifestations of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

PhilDeCarolis

Phil De Carolis RT @EconomicTimes: A SARS-COV-2 infection may present with neurologic symptoms initially, before any fever, cough or respiratory problems o… 2 days ago

EconomicTimes

Economic Times A SARS-COV-2 infection may present with neurologic symptoms initially, before any fever, cough or respiratory probl… https://t.co/I8PlIoz2iA 2 days ago

NewsX

NewsX Covid-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues, says study https://t.co/18d9Pxc7NH 2 days ago

vcandelarios

venessacandelarios COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues: Study | News – Times of India Videos https://t.co/IPKke7d2EP 2 days ago

ManeeshJuneja

#DigitalHealth Futurist 👨‍💻 "It's important for the general public and physicians to be aware of this, because a SARS-COV-2 infection may prese… https://t.co/univBjA9BJ 3 days ago

MAJDRBPSINGH2

MAJ DR B P SINGH,SG Medallist*(SIACHEN GLACIER*) Study: COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues https://t.co/RZcRJEPq0P - shared via @ETHealthWorld App: 3 days ago

ETHealthWorld

ETHealthWorld ETHealthworld | Study: COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues https://t.co/LpgJZXiHE2 3 days ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Study: COVID-19 may present neurologic symptoms before respiratory issues https://t.co/vtrTc9OUJS 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mutation in COVID-19 Increases Chance of Infection, Study Says [Video]

Mutation in COVID-19 Increases Chance of Infection, Study Says

Mutation in COVID-19 Increases Chance of Infection, Study Says The specific mutation, called D614G, causes an increase in “spikes” on the coronavirus, allowing it to bind to and infect cells much..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:02Published
Many Covid-19 patients experience change in sense of taste [Video]

Many Covid-19 patients experience change in sense of taste

Researchers have reported that almost half of Covid-19 patients experience a change in their sense of taste.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Study Reveals The Toll On Mental Health Pandemic Took On Italian Healthcare Workers [Video]

Study Reveals The Toll On Mental Health Pandemic Took On Italian Healthcare Workers

Italy was extremely hard hit by the novel coronavirus COVID-19, early on in the global pandemic. According to UPI, a new study shows Italian frontline healthcare workers treating COVID-19 patients..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published