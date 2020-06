Florida Department of Health releases number of COVID-19-related illness that only affects children

It's a COVID-19-related illness that only affects children.

For the first time, the Florida Department of Health is releasing the number of pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome cases in the state.

SO FAR THEREHAVE BEEN 10 CASES STATEWIDEWITH ONE IN PALM BEACH COUNTY.TODD WILSON SPOKE WITH APEDIATRICIAN ABOUT WHAPARENTS SHOULD KNOW.<< (SOT 1:02 ) 20 SEC IT IS ARELATIVELY NEW PHENOMENON THATHAS DEVELOPED IN A VERY SMALLPERCENTAGE OF CHILDREN THATHAVE EITHER TESTED POSITIVEFOR COVID-19, EITHER ACUTELYILL WITH A NASAL SWAB OR HASBEEN INFECTED WITH THE VIRIN THE PAST.

NATS: (VO) DR.JULIE KONOWITZ, WITH JFK JUSTFOR KIDS PEDIATRICS, SAYS THECOVID RELATED MULTI SYSTEMINFLAMMATORY SYNDROME CANAFFECT MULTIPLE ORGANS.TYPICALLY THE SYNDROME CANAPPEAR 3 TO 4 WEEKS AFTER ACOVID-19 INFECTION.

MIS-CITSELF ONLY EFFECTS KIDS ANDIS NOT CONTAGIOUS.

(GRAPHIC)ACCORDING TO THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT, RIGHT NOW, THEREARE A TOTAL OF TEN MIS-C CASESIN THE STATE.

THE MAJORITY OFTHE INCIDENTS HAVE DEVELOPEDIN DADE WITH FIVE, ONE INBROWARD, AND ONE CASE IN PALMBEACH COUNTY.

THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS THE PATIENT INPALM BEACH COUNTY WAS ATWO-YEAR-OLD BOY.

(SOT2:08:18) 20 SEC FOR A CHILDHAVE HAD THAT DIAGNOSES THEYHAVE HAD TO HAVE A FEVGREATER THAN 104 DEGREES FORLONGER THAN 24 HOURS.

THEY CPRESENT WITH ABDOMINAL PAIN,DIARRHEA, VOMITING, SKRASHES.

NATS: (VO) KONOWITSAYS THERE IS NO PROTOCOL ORSTANDARD OF CARE BECAUSE MISIS SO NEW.

BUT CHILDREN WHOARE DIAGNOSED ARE ADMITTED TOTHE HOSPITAL AND CARED FOR INTHE ICU, THEY'RE TREATED WITHIV STEROIDS, PLUS WHAT DR.KONOWITZ CALLS AN IV IG.

(SOT4:33:20) 15 SEC THE IV IG ISSOMETHING THAT IS USED TTREAT KAWASAKI DISEASEPRESUMABLY BECAUSE OF SOME OFTHE SIMILARITIES WITH KAWASAKIAND MIS-C THAT'S WHAT PROMPTEDPEDIATRIC INTENSIVES TO TRTHAT TREATMENT.

NATS: (VO) THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT DOES POINTOUT THAT CHILDREN APPEAR TO BERECOVERING BETTER THAN ADULTSFROM THIS SYNDROME.

IN PALMBEACH COUNTY, TODD WILSOWPTV NC 5.