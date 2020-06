Coronavirus cases in Florida continue to increase Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:42s - Published 21 minutes ago Coronavirus cases in Florida continue to increase Coronavirus cases in Florida have spiked over the last 24 hours. The Florida Department of Health reported almost 1,800 new COVID-19 cases. Although Florida is seeing new cases of coronavirus there is a reduction in reported deaths. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ABANDON BILATERAL PEACEAGREEMENTS REACHED BACK IT20-18.THIS MORNING, WE’RE KEEPING ACLOSE EYE ON THE SPIKE OFCORONAVIRUS CASES IN OUR STATE.THE FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTHREPORTED ALMOST 18-HUNDRED NEWCASES YESTERDAY.THAT’S THREE TIMES THE NUMBER OFNEW CASES THAN WE SAW ON JUNEFIRST.HOWEVER, IN THAT SAME TIMEPERIOD, THE NUMBER OF REPORTEDDEATHS HAS GONE DOWN BY ABOUTTHAT SAME PERCENTAGE... THEREWERE SEVEN DEATHS YESTERDAY...NONE IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA.COLLIER COUNTY SAW THE HIGHESTJUMP... WITH 66 CASES, THEY AREQUICKLY CLOSING IN ON 26-HUNDRED