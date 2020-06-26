Fauci warns new COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day

[NFA] The United States should not bank on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the government's top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he warned that the daily surge in cases could more than double if Americans fail to take steps to get the virus under control.

