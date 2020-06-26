Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fauci warns new COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Fauci warns new COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day

Fauci warns new COVID-19 cases could hit 100,000 a day

[NFA] The United States should not bank on the availability of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the government's top infectious diseases expert said on Tuesday, and he warned that the daily surge in cases could more than double if Americans fail to take steps to get the virus under control.

This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Fauci warns new U.S. cases of COVID-19 could double to 100,000 per day

New U.S. coronavirus cases could more than double to 100,000 per day if the current surge spirals...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesNewsmaxFT.com


Anthony Fauci warns of 'serious problem' in United States as coronavirus cases surge, states halt reopening

New cases of coronavirus in the United States have reached 40,000 in one day, prompting hard-hit...
SBS - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Fauci warns US could see 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day as infections spike

Dr Anthony Fauci warned that the US may see 100,000 new coronavirus cases a day during a...
Independent - Published Also reported by •SBSFOXNews.comBelfast TelegraphNewsmax




Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Fauci Warns US Could Face 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day [Video]

Fauci Warns US Could Face 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day

Dr. Fauci warns the coronavirus outbreak could get a lot worse.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:54Published
Fauci Warns Of 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day [Video]

Fauci Warns Of 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day

Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that if states do not take stronger measures to stop the coronavirus, cases could rapidly increase.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:01Published
New COVID-19 cases could hit 100k per day -Fauci [Video]

New COVID-19 cases could hit 100k per day -Fauci

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told a U.S. Senate committee that based on the current surge of COVID-19 cases in some states, the country could..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:35Published