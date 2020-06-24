Fauci Warns Of 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day
Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that if states do not take stronger measures to stop the coronavirus, cases could rapidly increase.
Federal Health Officials Testify About Reopening PlansDr. Anthony Fauci testified before a Senate panel as more than 30 states report rising coronavirus cases.
Allegheny Co. Reports 109 New Coronavirus Cases, No New DeathsFor the first time since the coronavirus pandemic started, Allegheny County reported more than 100 cases.