Fauci Warns Of 100,000 Coronavirus Cases A Day
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Dr. Anthony Fauci told lawmakers that if states do not take stronger measures to stop the coronavirus, cases could rapidly increase.

