What you need to know: June 30
Video Credit: KHSL
What you need to know: June 30

What you need to know: June 30

Good morning, North State.

Here's what you need to know to start your day on June 30.

Need to know to start your day.

A developing situation in chico this morning..

Chico police say a car crashed into entrance of big five sports on mangrove just after midnight.

Employees of the big five confirmed that someone stole items from the business.

Action news now is working to find out if the driver of the crashed vehicle was the one responsible for the theft.

### today is the last day to apply for financial assistance through the small business association's paycheck protection program... or p.p.p.

As of late friday, the s.b.a.

Had approved more than 4.7 million loans, worth nearly 518-billion dollars.

Applications must be submitted for participating lenders by 11:59 tonight - eastern time... that's 8:59 our time.

Cal fire tehama - glenn unit will be conducting a controlled burn of 249 acres of vegetation... burning starts around 4pm - and goes until 4am wednesday morning - in the area of highway 36 east... from stice road to paynes creek bridge.

This burn... to reduce fire fuel and provide crews with fire training.

Expect plenty of emergency vehicles in the area so use caution.

### police are searching for a man missing out of redding..

Last seen june 19th.

Officers say 26 year old jared stafansky left for a trip to carson city, nevada for a business transaction.

His family told investigators-- stafanski never arrived at his desination.

Stefansky was driving a blue nissan versa-- with washington license plates.

If you have any information - call police.

State health representatives say they are monitoring glenn county.... a spokesperson for california public health says the increase in cases is due to contact between people in households, social gatherings, local businesses and a church gatherings.

The state is also giving new guidance to the county to increase contact tracing and testing -- and develop a process to handle incoming cases.### more than 126- thousand americans have died from the coronavirus and surging infection numbers in many states are putting a pause on the country's reopening.

Arizona is the latest state to roll back its reopening.

New york governor andrew cuomo called on president trump to issue an executive order mandating masks.

Dr. anthony fauci ..will testify today before a sentate committee about the federal reponse to the pandemic..

Dr. fauci is one of four doctors expected to testify during the hearing.

The committee chair says he will ask dr. fauci what the federal government is doing to address virus hotspots..

You're



