Investigation Ongoing After Man Found Dead In Downtown Palmdale Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 01:55s - Published 46 minutes ago Investigation Ongoing After Man Found Dead In Downtown Palmdale The man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Fuller, was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a tree in a downtown Palmdale park, across the street from City Hall. 0

Community members looking for answers in the death of a young Black man disrupted a news conference Friday afternoon in Palmdale. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 01:45 Published 3 hours ago