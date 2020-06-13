Deputies Investigating After Man Found Dead In Downtown Palmdale
The man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Fuller, was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a tree in a downtown Palmdale park, across the street from City Hall.
Eyewitness News Kanawha deputies investigating death at a motel room in Malden say the initial 911 call reported a disturbance at t… https://t.co/iKJSFO6L54 10 hours ago
WITN Headlines Deputies are investigating a double shooting that ended with one person dead.
https://t.co/3vo8KgVMEx 14 hours ago
bring back the guillotine RT @KPRC2: A search for the shooter is currently underway, deputies said. https://t.co/vFN7zpfwhJ 3 days ago
KPRC 2 Houston A search for the shooter is currently underway, deputies said. https://t.co/vFN7zpfwhJ 3 days ago
KPRC 2 Houston Precinct 4 deputy constables are investigating a homicide at a hotel in north Harris County Wednesday. https://t.co/45ZR3mNSxz 3 days ago
noyb RT @rxjef77: Deputies investigate cross burning on bridge in Alabama:
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Deputies in Alabama are investigating a cross b… 1 week ago
Jeff Rabinowitz Deputies investigate cross burning on bridge in Alabama:
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Deputies in Alabama are investigatin… https://t.co/QGeR10ZtDa 1 week ago
T. Jo RT @apologize4wht: So the KKK has spoken! They burned a cross on a bridge in Alabama yesterday...
#BlackLivesMatter
TUSKEGEE, Ala. -- Dep… 1 week ago
Investigation Ongoing After Man Found Dead In Downtown PalmdaleThe man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Fuller, was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a tree in a downtown Palmdale park, across the street from City Hall.
Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Downtown PalmdaleCommunity members looking for answers in the death of a young Black man disrupted a news conference Friday afternoon in Palmdale.