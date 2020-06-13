Global  

Deputies Investigating After Man Found Dead In Downtown Palmdale
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:44s - Published
The man, identified as 24-year-old Robert Fuller, was found early Wednesday morning hanging from a tree in a downtown Palmdale park, across the street from City Hall.

