FOR WEB: Body cam video released

Police department..

Has released body- camera video and dispatch call audio...of this week's incident..

Where two teenagers say officers used too much force against them outside a chase bank.

Take a look at the video...you can see a state police officer tries to put handcuffs on the male teen....and it leads to a scuffle..his head put on the ground..with a trooper's knee to his neck...even saying "i can't breathe"... police says they were following a lead on a fradulent savings bonds investigation when they...detained 19- year-old elena perez and 18-year-old preston slone outside the chase bank on richmond road.

According to investigators, slone was cashing a similiar amount of savings bonds, as a suspect did at banks earlier on the same day.

Police released video from five different officers...this video shows a police officer....asking elena perez to get out of the car...she refuses and that's when the officers forcibly removed her.

Police say, officers evenually took both teens to the ground and placed them in handcuffs..

Officers say while the teenagers were detained, investigators working with the bank, discoverd the two were not connected to the fraud case, and the teens were not charged.

The teens are planning legal action against