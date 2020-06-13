Suspicious IED found in JandK's Bandipora

A suspected IED (improvised explosive device) was found by security forces in JandK's Bandipora district on June 13.

It consists of a small cylinder with timer near a bridge on River Erin in Bandipora.

It was found near Popchan Nadhihal on Bandipora-Srinagar road by Army's Road Opening Party (ROP) today.

The traffic has been stopped and Joint Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) is on the job.

According to the Chinar Corps of Indian Army, the area has been sanitised and suspected IED being neutralised by bomb disposal squad.

Further details in this regard are awaited.