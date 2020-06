AIIMS director explains why counting Covid deaths is more important than cases

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria explains how controlling deaths caused by Covid-19 in India are more important than the spike in cases.

Dr Guleria said that we have to consider the size of India’s population while talking about the spike in cases.

India is now the 4th ranked nation in coronavirus cases globally.

Covid-19 cases in India are nearing 3 lakh.