Covid update: India ranks 4th; SC on dead bodies; Trump may suspend H-1B visas
From Maharashtra crossing 1 lakh cases to Supreme Court highlighting plight of hospitals in India, here are the top ten updates on coronavirus pandemic.

India recorded highest single day spike with over 10,000 cases reported.

India is also now the 4th nation global in terms of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi LG Anil Baijal set up a committee to control the Covid-19 situation.

The committee was made after Delhi government predicted over 5.5 lakh cases in the city by July end.

Also, US President Donald Trump may suspend H-1B visas amid Covid-19 crisis, a report said.

Watch the full video for more updates on the pandemic.

