Statue of King Charles I boarded up ahead of BLM protests in central London
The 17th century equestrian statue of King Charles I of England on the south side of Trafalgar Square was boarded up on Friday (June 12th) night ahead of BLM protests in central London.
Charles I statue in central London given protection ahead of protestsThe equestrian statue of Charles I at Charing Cross in central London is the latest monument to be given protection ahead of protests this weekend.
