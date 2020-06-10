Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Statue of King Charles I boarded up ahead of BLM protests in central London
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Statue of King Charles I boarded up ahead of BLM protests in central London

Statue of King Charles I boarded up ahead of BLM protests in central London

The 17th century equestrian statue of King Charles I of England on the south side of Trafalgar Square was boarded up on Friday (June 12th) night ahead of BLM protests in central London.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

EugenieAbsalom

Eugenie Absalom Footage of the equestrian #statue of King Charles I of England being boarded up on Friday night ahead of #BLM prote… https://t.co/dTyVtFG55W 47 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Charles I statue in central London given protection ahead of protests [Video]

Charles I statue in central London given protection ahead of protests

The equestrian statue of Charles I at Charing Cross in central London is the latest monument to be given protection ahead of protests this weekend. Footage shot on Friday (June 12) shows..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:02Published
Brussels councillor urges debate on statue of colonizer king [Video]

Brussels councillor urges debate on statue of colonizer king

Brussels councillor Pascal Smet has urged a debate on what to do with statues of Belgian King Leopold II, the brutal colonizer of what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo and a focus of local Black..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published
Statue of Winston Churchill in north London vandalised with graffiti [Video]

Statue of Winston Churchill in north London vandalised with graffiti

A statue of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Woodford Green, northeast London has been vandalised with graffiti. The footage, filmed on June 10, shows several messages sprayed onto..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:22Published