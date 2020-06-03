Global  

Hundreds gather in London for BLM protest
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Black Lives Matter protesters marched through central London on Sunday as demonstrations continue nearly a month after the death of George Floyd.

Protesters carried placards and chanted, "No Justice, No Peace" and "Black Lives Matter" as they marched through the capital, passing on their route the statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square which had previously been covered up by authorities for fear of vandalism.

Tens of thousands of people have demonstrated in British cities since the death of African-American George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last month.

Rolling, global protests in recent weeks reflect rising anger over police treatment of ethnic minorities, sparked by the May 25 killing of Floyd in Minneapolis after a police officer detaining him knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes as fellow officers stood by.



