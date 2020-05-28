Global  

Star Wars actor John Boyega joins protests

Star Wars actor John Boyega joined protesters in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday (June 3), motivating the crowd with a megaphone to raise awareness for world-wide racial injustice.

Thousands of protesters in Hyde Park chanted Floyd's name and "Black lives matter," while others chanted expletives about U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Floyd died after a white policeman pinned his neck under a knee for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25, reigniting the explosive issue of police brutality against African Americans five months before the November presidential election.

His death has unleashed long simmering rage over perceived racial bias in the U.S. criminal justice system and raised questions about racism across the world.

The Hyde Park rally is the second major protest in Britain after hundreds gathered in London's Trafalgar Square on Sunday (May 31) before marching to the U.S. embassy.



