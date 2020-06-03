Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

John Boyega addresses Black Lives Matter protest in London

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
John Boyega addresses Black Lives Matter protest in London

John Boyega addresses Black Lives Matter protest in London

John Boyega gave a powerful address at a Black Lives Matter demonstration in London's Hyde Park on Wednesday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Police clash with protesters after Black Lives Matter rally in London

Police clash with protesters after Black Lives Matter rally in LondonPockets of protesters clashed with police after thousands of people flooded into central London for a...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphMashable


Black Lives Matter: John Boyega speaks at march

Actor John Boyega gave an emotional speech at a London protest in response to the death of George...
BBC News - Published



Tweets about this

MainesCW

Maine's CW 'Now is the time': 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega addresses protesters at Black Lives Matter rally https://t.co/gjqnD5YE7M 1 hour ago

CAllstadt

nala 'Now is the time': John Boyega addresses protesters at London Black Lives Matter rally https://t.co/F6gpPyoXp1 1 hour ago

TexGirlResists

TexGirlResists RT @WISN12News: 'Now is the time': 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega addresses protesters at Black Lives Matter rally https://t.co/dMRuBiQaAL 2 hours ago

DakotaCleamGuys

Dakota Edwards 🌸❤️ RT @WXII: 'Now is the time': 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega addresses protesters at Black Lives Matter rally https://t.co/SZT9SAi6kx 4 hours ago

wdsu

wdsu 'Now is the time': 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega addresses protesters at Black Lives Matter rally https://t.co/zrqRKUKfEq 5 hours ago

ksbw

KSBW Action News 8 'Now is the time': 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega addresses protesters at Black Lives Matter rally https://t.co/TymNK44w6V 5 hours ago

koat7news

KOAT.com 'Now is the time': 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega addresses protesters at Black Lives Matter rally https://t.co/t1Aln4H3T2 6 hours ago

kcranews

kcranews 'Now is the time': 'Star Wars' actor John Boyega addresses protesters at Black Lives Matter rally https://t.co/kXNQQ1URPe 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Newly-single Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual in protest post [Video]

Newly-single Lili Reinhart comes out as bisexual in protest post

Lili Reinhart has come out as bisexual days after sources confirmed she and Cole Sprouse had split.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London Pro [Video]

Trending: Lea Michele apologies after being accused of bullying Glee co-star, John Boyega gives impassioned speech at London Pro

In case you missed it here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:24Published