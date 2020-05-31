John Boyega Among Thousands At London George Floyd Protest

Star Wars actor John Boyega was one of thousands of socially-distanced Black Lives Matter protesters in London's Hyde Park.

The film star also gave an impassioned speech to protesters namechecking Black people who have died at the hands of police in the UK and US.

The anti-racism demonstration in the UK's capital city was sparked by the brutal police killing of unarmed Black man George Floyd in the US.

Since Floyd’s death rallies and protests have erupted in cities around the world, from Paris to Nairobi.