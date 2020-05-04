Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barca, Real ready for La Liga return
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:36s - Published
Barca, Real ready for La Liga return

Barca, Real ready for La Liga return

Barcelona and Real Madrid train ahead of their first La Liga matches for three months this weekend.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

Betvantage_Ke

BetVantage Lionel Messi is ready to start for Barcelona against Real Mallorca, head coach Quique Setien has confirmed. Barca r… https://t.co/0owrvjkATU 4 hours ago

MyFirstAgent

My First Agent Barca, Real ready to renew title battle https://t.co/JkmQAmJblB https://t.co/HjstAljJN7 2 days ago

FanSided

FanSided RT @FanSidedSoccer: 🇪🇸🔙 @LaLigaEN is finally back! Let @grahamruthven get you ready for the run-in with players to watch, teams you should… 2 days ago

FanSidedSoccer

FanSided Soccer 🇪🇸🔙 @LaLigaEN is finally back! Let @grahamruthven get you ready for the run-in with players to watch, teams you sh… https://t.co/G66hxWEtnZ 2 days ago

NatSportUAE

The National Sport #RealMadrid and #Barca ready for battle with #LaLiga set to restart | https://t.co/bf9WBmBeFK https://t.co/4gT84emFlF 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Missed Spanish football? Don't worry 'cause La Liga is back! [Video]

Missed Spanish football? Don't worry 'cause La Liga is back!

La Liga returns on June 11th with an intense derby match. Who’s ready for a bit of football?

Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
Barca and Real Madrid players undergo coronavirus tests [Video]

Barca and Real Madrid players undergo coronavirus tests

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Ramos and Gareth Bale among La Liga stars attending medicals as league looks to resume individual training.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:08Published
La Liga training to resume this week with June season restart in mind [Video]

La Liga training to resume this week with June season restart in mind

La Liga organisers say clubs will resume training this week and target restarting the season in June.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:53Published