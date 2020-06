Indigenous chief arrest video shocks Canada

PM Justin Trudeau calls for an investigation after dashcam footage shows an officer beating Allan Adam.

The dash cam video shows a police officer beating Allan Adam, chief of the Athabasca Chipewyan First...

Video of an indigenous chief's violent arrest in Canada is casting a spotlight on systemic racism in...

Canada PM calls for investigation after video shows officer tackling man to the ground and punching...

