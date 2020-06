Arrest after man appears to urinate next to Pc Keith Palmer memorial Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published 35 minutes ago Arrest after man appears to urinate next to Pc Keith Palmer memorial A 28-year-old has been arrested after a man was photographed apparently urinating next to the memorial dedicated to Pc Keith Palmer, the officer who was stabbed to death in the 2017 terror attack in Westminster. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Related news from verified sources Man urinating next to Pc Keith Palmer’s memorial ‘should be sent to prison’ The man who urinated next to the memorial dedicated to Pc Keith Palmer should be sent to prison, the...

Belfast Telegraph - Published 19 hours ago







Tweets about this