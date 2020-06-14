One News Page Brexit briefing: 199 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/Gd6Pww0ZxS #EuropeanUnion 23 hours ago

One News Page Brexit briefing: 200 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/ArTo9HzWJx #EuropeanUnion 2 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 201 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/OlKlhXSRUi #Brexit 3 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 202 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/YeGmbWnmfb #EuropeanUnion 4 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 203 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/dyLcKQ8BHL #Brexit 5 days ago

Tamina Rashell Brexit briefing: 203 days until the end of the transition period https://t.co/czTm2ITrkI 5 days ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Brexit briefing: 204 days until the end of the transition period: https://t.co/WfCrsZyv81 #Brexit 6 days ago