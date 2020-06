Corgi Makes a Mess Playing in Water Bowl

Occurred on June 6, 2020 / Chandler, Arizona, USA Info from Licensor: "Ollie went to a friend's house for a play date with their German shepherd.

Her bowls are up high so we put a bowl on the ground for Ollie but he didn’t like it so he tipped it over and went for water in the big bowl but decided to swim in it.

The end result was a huge mess after doing that to three bowls of water.

But he had fun and my friends and I got a good laugh from it.

Their dog was not impressed."