Returning to business

Video Credit: WKTV
Residents enjoy their first sit-down breakfast at a local café in quite some time.

People like to head out to breakfast...and for many...today was the first day they could also do that...in a while.

Here's news channel two's gary liberatore.

(nat of toast) now that's a piece of toast.... (no name given) tc : 14:58 "and a habit of coming here a few times a week for breakfast and ive been missing their bacon and scrambled eggs its the best thing."

Now that habit can continue... (deborah wyborski, deerfield) .

None .

None tc : 03:02 "i came in i said to the owner its like a party come in here today, this is the first time we eat out since this all started so its kind of exciting and hes got separation so i like that too we are social distancing and stuff, we just came from church that was a blessing and then we came here."

And this...a packed house on a sunday...is definitely a blessing for owner joe penree... (joseph penree, owner - top of the morning cafe) tc : 59:31 "its been awesome, ive had a lot of people coming back to, they like it they appreciate me reopening i appreciate them coming in its been good its been really good."

(kevin leahy, deerfield resident) tc : 10:28 "after an almost 3 month.

I think myself and everybody else is just happy to have a touch of normalcy even with social distancing even with the mask requirement.

I think it's a nice step in the right direction."

Restaurants can only fill to 50 percent capacity.

Here...orange tape marks off every other table...and people must wear masks until seated.

(stephanie whaley, holland patent) tc : 13:37 "mostly with the facemasks and stuff im just ready to be over with it, i have to wear it all day at work."

Tc : 13:52 "its the new norm and you have to just go with the flow."

And that flow may be with us for a while.

And that flow may be with us for a while. Gary liberatore, news channel 2.



