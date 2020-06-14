Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Addresses Crowd Of Protesters At City Hall
Amid calls to defund the police department and to step down from her post, Dallas Chief Renee Hall addressed a crowd of protesters at city hall Sunday.
Reg McGhee RT @biden_brigade: Trump went to Dallas to have a round table about Police Brutality, doesnt invite:
Dallas Chief of Police U. Renee Hall… 58 seconds ago
SND Dev "We have to be able to work alongside one another. Work has to be done. And we need to come together to get it done… https://t.co/cS9NLJhQ8m 55 minutes ago
Antifa DFW RT @seizethewhiskey: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall had to cut her speech short today as people in the crowd were shouting for her to resig… 2 hours ago
vandizzle Dallas Chief Renee Hall Denounces Calls To Defund Police Department At Sunday Protest #Topbuzz https://t.co/veT8163s4T 2 hours ago
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Tells Protesters Changes Need To Be MadeDallas Police Chief Renee Hall addressed protesters in front of city hall Sunday as they called for defunding the department.
Protesters Gather Outside City Hall in Los AngelesThese protesters gathered outside the City Hall in Los Angeles, California during the George Floyd Protests. They raised slogans and placards while the building was being guarded by law enforcement..
Police Searching For Suspect Who Fatally Shot Man In Oak Cliff NeighborhoodPolice are seeking information on the murder of a man who was found shot in a neighborhood in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas early Sunday morning.