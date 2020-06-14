Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Addresses Crowd Of Protesters At City Hall
Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:26s - Published
Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Addresses Crowd Of Protesters At City Hall

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Addresses Crowd Of Protesters At City Hall

Amid calls to defund the police department and to step down from her post, Dallas Chief Renee Hall addressed a crowd of protesters at city hall Sunday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this

mcghee_reg

Reg McGhee RT @biden_brigade: Trump went to Dallas to have a round table about Police Brutality, doesnt invite: Dallas Chief of Police U. Renee Hall… 58 seconds ago

snddev

SND Dev "We have to be able to work alongside one another. Work has to be done. And we need to come together to get it done… https://t.co/cS9NLJhQ8m 55 minutes ago

AntifaDFW

Antifa DFW RT @seizethewhiskey: Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall had to cut her speech short today as people in the crowd were shouting for her to resig… 2 hours ago

vandizzlez

vandizzle Dallas Chief Renee Hall Denounces Calls To Defund Police Department At Sunday Protest #Topbuzz https://t.co/veT8163s4T 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Tells Protesters Changes Need To Be Made [Video]

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall Tells Protesters Changes Need To Be Made

Dallas Police Chief Renee Hall addressed protesters in front of city hall Sunday as they called for defunding the department.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:23Published
Protesters Gather Outside City Hall in Los Angeles [Video]

Protesters Gather Outside City Hall in Los Angeles

These protesters gathered outside the City Hall in Los Angeles, California during the George Floyd Protests. They raised slogans and placards while the building was being guarded by law enforcement..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:19Published
Police Searching For Suspect Who Fatally Shot Man In Oak Cliff Neighborhood [Video]

Police Searching For Suspect Who Fatally Shot Man In Oak Cliff Neighborhood

Police are seeking information on the murder of a man who was found shot in a neighborhood in the Oak Cliff area of Dallas early Sunday morning.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published