Families speak out about COVID-19 within prison system

According to the state, 174 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor brown is now considering letting inmates out*early -- in an effort to limit the spread of covid-19 within the state's prison system.

Governor brown is asking for a list of inmates*eligible for an early release by june 22nd...but this is*all on a case by case basis.

"it's always been what i've been advocating for was to have an early release for men and this was back to months ago."

For kaylyn, her loved one is currently in the shutter creek correctional institution--a minimum security prison.

"people are viewing this as just releasing a bunch of harmful criminals but it's not.

This request by governor brown was not*always the case.

She initially refused any type of release in response to the pandemic, but now...that will change after she sent a letter to the "department of corrections on friday.

But an inmate still must meet the necessary criteria.

"although i support her decision, and it's what i've always advocated for.

I feel like it's a little late.

Inmates have died.

More of the correctional officers have also been exposed."

And here's what that criteria looks like: they must be vulnerable to covid-19.

The sentence cannot be for a crime against a person.

At least 50% of their sentence must be served.

They must have a record of good conduct for the last twelve months.

And a few other areas must be met, such as having a housing plan in place.

"that's kind of what i'm advocating for is to remember that they do still have rights.

Not every person that's in there is a criminal the way we view it on the outside."

More than 100 inmates have been confirmed by the oregon state penitentiary in salem .

According to state date, as of june 11th, 174 inmates tested positive for covid-19- and one person died.

Now, i did speak with another individual with a loved one currently incarcerated.

