Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New York demonstrators head towards Trump Tower in protest ride
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:58s - Published
New York demonstrators head towards Trump Tower in protest ride

New York demonstrators head towards Trump Tower in protest ride

A large number of protesters marched towards Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York City on Sunday (June 15).

"I filmed the videos while at Fifth Avenue and 57th street while police were gathering in front of the Trump Tower and protesters were heading north on Fifth Avenue," the filmer said.

"I witnessed the police and protesters on my way home.

The protesters were blocked at 56th street and Fifth Avenue and proceeded west on 56th Street then north on 6th Avenue, turning east on 57th Street.

They stopped and began protesting and yelling at the police.

There was no violence or looting and the protesters were organized.

"There were several 'leaders' calling out instructions.

There was a rental van and several protesters were unloading mirrors equipped with handles and brought them to the line of police, reflecting the police with them.

There were many bicyclists as part of the protest who were told where to go and what to do.

"The police had made a police bicycle blockade on 57th Street and Madison Avenue as the protesters planned to move in that direction."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Thousands of cyclists take over New York City streets in solidarity protest ride [Video]

Thousands of cyclists take over New York City streets in solidarity protest ride

Thousands of cyclists were seen riding through the streets of New York City in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter protests. Footage filmed on June 10, shows cyclists riding around shouting "no..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:43Published
Multiple Police Cars Move Towards Crowd of Peaceful Protestors to Drive Them Away [Video]

Multiple Police Cars Move Towards Crowd of Peaceful Protestors to Drive Them Away

Multiple police cars were seen moving towards a crowd of George Floyd protestors on Flatbush Ave in Brooklyn. As the vehicles inched closer towards the group of demonstrators, they moved back to avoid..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:34Published
Governor Cuomo responds to President Trump's tweet about Martin Gugino. [Video]

Governor Cuomo responds to President Trump's tweet about Martin Gugino.

Governor Andrew Cuomo responds to President Donald Trump's tweet regarding the incident involving Buffalo police that left 75-year-old Martin Gugino injured at a protest last week.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:26Published