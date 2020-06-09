New York demonstrators head towards Trump Tower in protest ride

A large number of protesters marched towards Trump Tower on 5th Avenue in New York City on Sunday (June 15).

"I filmed the videos while at Fifth Avenue and 57th street while police were gathering in front of the Trump Tower and protesters were heading north on Fifth Avenue," the filmer said.

"I witnessed the police and protesters on my way home.

The protesters were blocked at 56th street and Fifth Avenue and proceeded west on 56th Street then north on 6th Avenue, turning east on 57th Street.

They stopped and began protesting and yelling at the police.

There was no violence or looting and the protesters were organized.

"There were several 'leaders' calling out instructions.

There was a rental van and several protesters were unloading mirrors equipped with handles and brought them to the line of police, reflecting the police with them.

There were many bicyclists as part of the protest who were told where to go and what to do.

"The police had made a police bicycle blockade on 57th Street and Madison Avenue as the protesters planned to move in that direction."