Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:03s - Published
Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally

Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not directed at peaceful demonstrators.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

On the day thousands marched across the country to mark Juneteenth and protest against police brutality and racism, President Donald Trump on Friday threatened unspecified action against any protesters at his Saturday rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

In a tweet, Trump said: "Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis.

It will be a much different scene!" The ominous tweet sparked public backlash, prompting a Trump campaign spokesman to clarify that the president was referring to agitators, not peaceful protesters.

Also drawing heavy criticism, which compelled Trump to reschedule, was Trump's original plan to hold the Tulsa rally on the Juneteenth holiday in a city known for one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history.

The 1921 Tulsa Massacre resulted in the deaths of about 300 people in the historically Black district of Greenwood, where white rioters destroyed 23 churches, more than 2,000 Black-owned businesses and homes, and 36 square blocks of the neighborhood, according to the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Greenwood coffee shop owner, Dwight Eaton told Reuters that he thinks the rally is giving local people a reason to unite against Trump's policies.

"Well, for the community itself, ironically, it mobilizes the community to get them to come together to collectively plan for the development of the community.

So as it would be counteroffensive but on the flip side it allows people to understand where they are and the place within respective of Trump's policies." Other Black residents of Tulsa are hoping to use Trump’s visit to spotlight racial inequity and push for reparations for victims of the 1921 massacre, either through money, scholarships to local colleges or returning land that was taken from victims.



Related news from verified sources

Trump warns ‘anarchists’ not to disrupt Tulsa rally, after threat prompts emergency order

President Trump pointedly warned “anarchists” and other “agitators” not to disrupt his...
FOXNews.com - Published

'It will be a much different scene!': Trump threatens protesters who want to show up at his Tulsa rally

Donald Trump appeared to threaten to order federal and local law enforcement officers rough up any...
Independent - Published

Trump Condemned For ‘Threatening Violence’ Against Protesters Ahead of Tulsa Rally

President Donald Trump was condemned on Friday after he warned "protesters" that they wouldn't be...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com




Tweets about this

DIYMikes

DIYMike RT @DIYMikes: Not shocked there are racists lining up for a tRump rally already, with an economy this bad there's nothing else to do. Unles… 10 seconds ago

salsipujas

Calafia Salsipuedes RT @AlamoOnTheRise: Trump: Day 1,246 (THREAD) -2,297,190 Cases of COVID-19 in US -US CV19 Death Toll Rises to 121,407 -Threatens Protesters… 13 seconds ago

Moe52971613

Moe RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump threatens protesters ahead of his Tulsa rally https://t.co/BJrtP3AGdF https://t.co/WOLowlIkto 29 seconds ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally: https://t.co/S01tpd3dXM #DonaldTrump 43 seconds ago

capseyes_cappy

Cappy Who is he planning to use to reinforce his threats, the Guard, BoP personnel, those white nationalists with guns ha… https://t.co/IcOy43Euyv 45 seconds ago

USA_JFS

John Stroncheck RT @KTLA: Trump warns those protesting his rally in Tusla they could be treated roughly https://t.co/IK7hTKcCSe 3 minutes ago

1voiceinthewild

Bill Kingman Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally What, Trump suspended the First Amendment to the US Constitution f… https://t.co/tZhSBerDPY 3 minutes ago

jpb1467

JPB RT @StephenBright: Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally https://t.co/nOKGA4Jcax 5 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

The OK Supreme Court Unanimously Rejected Required Mask Wearing At Trump Rally [Video]

The OK Supreme Court Unanimously Rejected Required Mask Wearing At Trump Rally

On Friday, the Oklahoma Supreme Court unanimously rejected a major move to protect it's people. It was a bid to require attendees of Trump's Saturday rally to wear masks and practice social distancing...

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:36Published
Downtown businesses shutting down temporarily ahead of Trump rally in Tulsa [Video]

Downtown businesses shutting down temporarily ahead of Trump rally in Tulsa

Downtown businesses shutting down temporarily ahead of Trump rally in Tulsa

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 01:04Published
Trump Threatens 'Lowlife' Protesters In Oklahoma: You Won't Be Treated Like In Seattle [Video]

Trump Threatens 'Lowlife' Protesters In Oklahoma: You Won't Be Treated Like In Seattle

President Trump on Friday threatened potential protestors in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he will be holding a campaign rally on Saturday.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:43Published