Dozens Of Secret Service Agents Must Quarantine Following Trump's Tulsa Rally

Dozens of Secret Service agents must be quarantined following President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The mass quarantine has resulted in the decision to test all Secret Service agents involved with presidential trips.

According to an email sent by agency personnel, all agents involved with trips must be tested for the next couple of weeks.

According to CNN, the email was sent out secret service personnel on Wednesday.

The new policy states that agents must be tested 24 to48 hours before a presidential trip.

The new testing mandate will be in place until July 4.