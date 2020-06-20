Secret Service Agents To Quarantine After Trump’s Tulsa Rally
Secret Service agents are being told to self-quarantine after two officers test positive for COVID-19.
Dozens Of Secret Service Agents Must Quarantine Following Trump's Tulsa RallyDozens of Secret Service agents must be quarantined following President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The mass quarantine has resulted in the decision to test all Secret Service agents..
Six Of Trump's Campaign Staff Test Positive For COVID-19 In TulsaUS President Donald J. Trump is set to hold his first campaign rally in three months in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night.
The event has attracted controversy, as Tulsa is a novel coronavirus..