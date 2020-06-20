Global  

Secret Service Agents To Quarantine After Trump's Tulsa Rally
Video Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Secret Service Agents To Quarantine After Trump's Tulsa Rally

Secret Service Agents To Quarantine After Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Secret Service agents are being told to self-quarantine after two officers test positive for COVID-19.

