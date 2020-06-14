Thunderstorms Predicted For Trump Tulsa Rally As Supporters Camp Out
Tulsa on Friday prepared for President Trump's upcoming rally, with the city lifting the planned curfew at the request of the Secret Service.
Mr. Trump's Saturday rally is his first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nafysaam RT @CBSNews: Thunderstorms predicted for Trump Tulsa rally as supporters camp out https://t.co/c12gzDz0bn 6 minutes ago
Carlos Hernandez (Carlos Eats) Thunderstorms predicted for Trump Tulsa rally as supporters camp out https://t.co/GVpAkgncsV 21 minutes ago
dlh RT @RetiredMaybe: Figures 😂😂
Thunderstorms predicted for Trump Tulsa rally as supporters camp out https://t.co/Irr8trPyov 35 minutes ago
Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rallyTulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign..
Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rallyU.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not..
In Tulsa, fears Trump rally may worsen crises[NFA] Officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, worry that U.S. President Donald Trump's first rally in three months on Saturday night could set the stage for potential clashes between Trump supporters and..