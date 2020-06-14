Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thunderstorms Predicted For Trump Tulsa Rally As Supporters Camp Out
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 03:06s - Published
Thunderstorms Predicted For Trump Tulsa Rally As Supporters Camp Out

Thunderstorms Predicted For Trump Tulsa Rally As Supporters Camp Out

Tulsa on Friday prepared for President Trump's upcoming rally, with the city lifting the planned curfew at the request of the Secret Service.

Mr. Trump's Saturday rally is his first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Thunderstorms predicted for Trump Tulsa rally as supporters camp out

The city lifted a planned curfew after a request by President Trump.
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.comUSATODAY.com


Coronavirus cases rise rapidly in Tulsa days before President Trump's campaign rally

Supporters are already lining up outside the BOK Center in Tulsa, days before the president holds his...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Trump moved Tulsa rally date after learning about Juneteenth

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump didn’t know the significance to black Americans...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com




Tweets about this

Nafee77

Nafysaam RT @CBSNews: Thunderstorms predicted for Trump Tulsa rally as supporters camp out https://t.co/c12gzDz0bn 6 minutes ago

carloseats

Carlos Hernandez (Carlos Eats) Thunderstorms predicted for Trump Tulsa rally as supporters camp out https://t.co/GVpAkgncsV 21 minutes ago

dlspace108

dlh RT @RetiredMaybe: Figures 😂😂 Thunderstorms predicted for Trump Tulsa rally as supporters camp out https://t.co/Irr8trPyov 35 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally [Video]

Trump supporters arrive in Tulsa ahead of presidential rally

Tulsa will welcome thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters, some of whom have camped out for several days for the chance to hear him speak, on Saturday at the BOK Center for his first campaign..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:39Published
Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally [Video]

Trump threatens protesters ahead of Tulsa rally

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday warned protesters that they would face a 'different scene' at his weekend re-election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, a threat that his campaign later said was not..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 02:03Published
In Tulsa, fears Trump rally may worsen crises [Video]

In Tulsa, fears Trump rally may worsen crises

[NFA] Officials in Tulsa, Oklahoma, worry that U.S. President Donald Trump's first rally in three months on Saturday night could set the stage for potential clashes between Trump supporters and..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:01Published