Trump's Rally Flops Bigly

Trump's Rally Flops Bigly

Trump's first rally since the coronavirus pandemic began made headlines after only 6,200 supporters showed up.

Near Trump’s rally site, black Tulsa lives with fiery legacy

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — In the real world, 74-year-old Donald Shaw is walking on the empty, parched...
Seattle Times - Published

Tensions flare as supporters, protesters face off outside Trump rally

While Trump spoke onstage, protesters carried a paper-mache representation of him with a pig snout.
Hindu - Published

AP FACT CHECK: Trump tries to pin low turnout on protesters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump falsely said at his rally Saturday night that Democratic...
SeattlePI.com - Published



Bissel1969

Israel Bissell RT @Defeat_Trump2: Bad week for #AssholeBarr & #AsshatTrump. Start with SCOTUS losses: First, LGBTQ, next DACA & then on Sat., a federal j… 16 hours ago

Defeat_Trump2

Defeat Trump #ImpeachedTrumpDeclaresWarOnAmerica Bad week for #AssholeBarr & #AsshatTrump. Start with SCOTUS losses: First, LGBTQ, next DACA & then on Sat., a fede… https://t.co/ZmAtgTat0f 17 hours ago

mandym1966

Mandy McFall Lol.when kpop kids and democrats reserve tickets that could have been used for the thousands that were outside that… https://t.co/2ea4Ppb4hg 21 hours ago

NYkrinDC

NYkrinDC RT @DrJJoyner: Trump Rally Flops Bigly https://t.co/bWaOGCAdKE https://t.co/CP5nmoat5b 23 hours ago

DrJJoyner

James Joyner Trump Rally Flops Bigly https://t.co/bWaOGCAdKE https://t.co/CP5nmoat5b 23 hours ago

dmataconis

Doug Mataconis Trump Rally Flops Bigly https://t.co/V1g4Pmt5C3 https://t.co/tTm94xg0WE 1 day ago


Tom Petty's family ban Trump from using song [Video]

Tom Petty's family ban Trump from using song

Tom Petty's family have sent a cease and desist letter to President Donald Trump after he played 'I Won't Back Down' at a campaign rally in Oklahoma over the weekend.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:56Published
Trending: Tom Petty's family blast Trump for using his song at rally, Beyonce surprises fans by dropping new track 'Black Parade [Video]

Trending: Tom Petty's family blast Trump for using his song at rally, Beyonce surprises fans by dropping new track 'Black Parade

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 01:09Published
Teens On TikTok May Have Inflated Turnout At Trump’s Tulsa Rally [Video]

Teens On TikTok May Have Inflated Turnout At Trump’s Tulsa Rally

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:26Published