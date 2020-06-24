Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brendon Urie Shreds Trump For Using Song
Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Brendon Urie Shreds Trump For Using Song

Brendon Urie Shreds Trump For Using Song

At the Disco frontman Brendon Urie’s high hopes for 2020 don’t include President Donald Trump getting reelected.

At the Disco’s 2018 hit “High Hopes” as a walk-on song at the Dream City Church in Phoenix.

It was a somewhat ironic choice, as the song is already associated with former Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg, who had it played at events when he was still on the campaign trail.

Over the weekend, the family of late rocker Tom Petty demanded the Trump campaign stop using “I Won’t Back Down” after the 1989 hit was blasted at Trump’s Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally on Saturday.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Tells Trump 'Stop Playing My Song'

Brendon Urie does not want President Donald Trump using his music. The 33-year-old Panic! At The...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •Daily CallerFOXNews.comBillboard.com




Tweets about this

southasiansnews

South Asians News Brendon Urie Shreds Trump For Using Panic! At The Disco Song At Arizona Rally - https://t.co/pYqLVaipMk https://t.co/rpaVVyxMqk 4 minutes ago

reacher6942

Antifa Reply Guy John. Brendon Urie Shreds Trump For Using Panic! At The Disco Song At Arizona Rally https://t.co/0Wsxbj1WBe 15 minutes ago

pattykanan

Citizen Kanan 🇺🇸 Make the moral choice RT @sloyoroll01973: Why does Trump's idiots keep using the songs of liberal artists? Are there no conservative artists for them to use? ht… 24 minutes ago

MarthaLynneOwe1

🌈M. L. Owen🏳️‍🌈 RT @dfs3660: Brendon Urie Shreds Trump For Using Panic! At The Disco Song At Arizona Rally https://t.co/ZqjzYQqm2z 29 minutes ago

eg4me2say

Earl Greene @realDonaldTrump Stop playing the songs of people who can't stand you. Get some songs from your supporters! Panic… https://t.co/PN0AFzesdK 30 minutes ago

dfs3660

Don🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸#DemCastGA Brendon Urie Shreds Trump For Using Panic! At The Disco Song At Arizona Rally https://t.co/ZqjzYQqm2z 39 minutes ago

redhed67

Gina Panic at the Disco’s #BrendonUrie shreds Trump campaign for #playing 'High Hopes' 👍👍👍🙂🙂 https://t.co/mdLXsxVm9w 46 minutes ago

chrisdabear

chris smith Brendon Urie Shreds Trump For Using Panic! At The Disco Song At Arizona Rally https://t.co/jv6b9O3Ybw 49 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally [Video]

Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally

Brendon Fury: Urie blasts Donald Trump for using Panic! At The Disco song at rally He took to Twitter to tell Trump to "stop playing my song" (High Hopes) and to call on his fellow Americans to join..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:50Published