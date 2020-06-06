Global  

Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump Campaign
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump Campaign

Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump Campaign

Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump Campaign The band isn't happy that President Donald Trump has been using their music at political rallies.

The Stones revealed that their legal team and BMI have sent a letter to Trump, warning they may resort to legal action if he keeps using their music.

Rolling Stones rep, via statement Rolling Stones rep, via statement The letter was sent to the Trump campaign shortly after "You Can't Always Get What You Want" was played at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

DeniseR20942363

DeniseRenee RT @NBCNews: The Rolling Stones are threatening President Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies despite cease-and-de… 2 minutes ago

kim_erim

Kim Erim/Smallwood RT @NBCPhiladelphia: The Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies despi… 3 minutes ago

redbudmary

mary faught RT @CBCAlerts: Rolling Stones threaten Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at rallies despite cease-and-desist: https://t.… 7 minutes ago

Politikaleconom

Politicaleconomynote RT @NewsHour: The Stones said in a statement Sunday that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop use of thei… 10 minutes ago

ginese_roberts

Ginese Roberts RT @ABC: The Rolling Stones said in a statement that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop use of their ma… 15 minutes ago

GilZentgraf

Gil Zentgraf RT @thehill: Rolling Stones threaten legal action over Trump campaign's use of songs https://t.co/lfN7glcoMi https://t.co/1VURAzyWo0 17 minutes ago

PhPaquet

Philippe Paquet RT @NBCPolitics: The Rolling Stones are threatening President Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies despite cease-an… 17 minutes ago

LoudmouthLiber1

Loudmouth Liberal The Rolling Stones are threatening President Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his rallies de… https://t.co/NkaM81OPUx 21 minutes ago


