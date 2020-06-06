Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump Campaign

Rolling Stones Threaten Legal Action Against Trump Campaign The band isn't happy that President Donald Trump has been using their music at political rallies.

The Stones revealed that their legal team and BMI have sent a letter to Trump, warning they may resort to legal action if he keeps using their music.

Rolling Stones rep, via statement Rolling Stones rep, via statement The letter was sent to the Trump campaign shortly after "You Can't Always Get What You Want" was played at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.