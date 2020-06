Henderson loan stay being finalised Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:05s - Published 47 minutes ago Henderson loan stay being finalised Chris Wilder spoke to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday about extending Dean Henderson's loan at the club until the end of this season and talks have also begun on the goalkeeper's longer-term future. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this habzy RT @FootyAccums: Chris Wilder on Dean Henderson's loan to Sheff Utd being extended 🗣 “I spoke to Ole yesterday morning and thanked him for… 57 minutes ago Footy Accumulators Chris Wilder on Dean Henderson's loan to Sheff Utd being extended 🗣 “I spoke to Ole yesterday morning and thanked… https://t.co/2siFH6rpn2 2 hours ago