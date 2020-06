Francesco Abbruzzino with The Scoop Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef products sold nationwide, including at Walmart, recalled https://t.co/9JuqbfPp7P 27 seconds ago

Guardian_Elite RT @newschannelnine: RECALL ALERT: Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef, including packages sold at Walmart, has been recalled due to concer… 2 minutes ago

The_Pale_H0rse #ACAB🍽💀🏴🚩🌹☭🦺 RT @CBSPhilly: #RECALL ALERT ⚠️ A New Jersey company is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products because they may be con… 3 minutes ago

WTVC NewsChannel 9 RECALL ALERT: Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef, including packages sold at Walmart, has been recalled due to con… https://t.co/v94cTglN68 3 minutes ago

Scott Taylor ABC 7 RT @ABC7News: RECALL ALERT: The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that nearly 43K pounds of gro… 4 minutes ago

CBS Philly #RECALL ALERT ⚠️ A New Jersey company is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products because they m… https://t.co/lTX36J8xeg 7 minutes ago

Rosemarie Cinalli RT @NHillsNews: Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coli contamination https://t.co/Eck8w2bxZd 9 minutes ago