Recall Alert: 43K Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To E.Coli Concerns
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:36s
Recall Alert: 43K Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To E.Coli Concerns

Recall Alert: 43K Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To E.Coli Concerns

A New Jersey company is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products because they may be contaminated with E.

Coli O157:H7, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

