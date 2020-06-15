Recall Alert: 43K Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To E.Coli Concerns
A New Jersey company is recalling nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef products because they may be contaminated with E.
Coli O157:H7, the US Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.
' M ' 👹 RT @whiotv: Recall alert: NJ company recalls nearly 43K pounds of ground beef amid E. coli concerns
https://t.co/tJETcl3tRr 2 minutes ago
Lisascheele RT @ConsumerReports: #Recall Alert: Lakeside Refrigerated Services has recalled nearly 43,000 pounds of mostly grass-fed ground beef due to… 4 minutes ago
Jeanne Friederich RT @kron4news: RECALL ALERT: Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef, including packages sold at Walmart, have been recalled due to concerns of… 13 minutes ago
Nephyria🔪 RT @6abc: RECALL ALERT: The US Department of Agriculture says about 40,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled. https://t.co/nXJafkHE22 13 minutes ago
Newsradio 1020 KDKA RECALL ALERT: thousands of pounds of ground beef sold at Walmarts across the country have been recalled due to pote… https://t.co/sLEdjErZvb 18 minutes ago
Napoleon RT @FOXLA: RECALL ALERT: Nearly 43,000 pounds of raw ground beef was recalled over concerns that it may be contaminated with E. coli, the U… 21 minutes ago
Rochelle Metzger RT @FOX46News: #ALERT BEEF RECALL: The U.S. Department of Agriculture says about 40,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled due to pos… 23 minutes ago
Kristina RT @WNEP: RECALL ALERT: A meat producer is recalling 42,922 pounds of ground beef products because they may be contaminated with E. coli.… 26 minutes ago
USDA recalls 42k+ pounds of beefNearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled nationwide. The food safety inspection service says the meat may contain E. Coli.
New Jersey Company Recalls 43,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Over E. Coli ConcernsGround beef is being recalled because it may be contaminated with E. coli.
Ground Beef Sold At Walmart, Other Retailers RecalledThe beef tested positive for e. coli during routine testing.