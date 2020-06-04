Global  

Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant
Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant

Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant

Broadway star Nick Cordero is "too weak" to undergo a lung transplant operation, his wife Amanda Kloots has confirmed.

AceShowbiz



Related videos from verified sources

Surgeons Perform Double Lung Transplant On COVID-19 Patient At Northwestern Memorial Hospital [Video]

Surgeons Perform Double Lung Transplant On COVID-19 Patient At Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Surgeons at Northwestern Memorial Hospital performed a double lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were irreversibly damaged by COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs [Video]

Nick Cordero begins stem cell treatment to repair lungs

Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, and now his wife Amanda Kloots has revealed that the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment.

Credit: Cover Video
Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye' [Video]

Nick Cordero's wife advised to 'say goodbye'

Doctors looking after ailing Broadway star Nick Cordero have advised his wife to "say goodbye" as it would take a "miracle" for him to recover from his lengthy coronavirus battle.

Credit: Cover Video