U.S. ambassador slams Russia Whelan verdict

U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan criticized Russia for sentencing former U.S. marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in jail for espionage.

Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained by agents from Russia's Federal Security Service in a Moscow hotel room on Dec.

28, 2018 as he prepared to attend a wedding.

Russia says Whelan, 50, was caught with a computer flash drive containing classified information.

Whelan, who pleaded not guilty, said he was set up in a sting operation and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained holiday photos.

John Sullivan, U.S. Ambassador to Russia, told reporters that no evidence had been produced to prove Whelan's guilt and demanded his immediate release.

He said the ruling would not have "a good impact" on ties between Moscow and Washington - already strained by a range of issues - but that dialog would continue.