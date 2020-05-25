Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U.S. ambassador slams Russia Whelan verdict
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:50s - Published
U.S. ambassador slams Russia Whelan verdict

U.S. ambassador slams Russia Whelan verdict

U.S. ambassador to Russia John Sullivan criticized Russia for sentencing former U.S. marine Paul Whelan to 16 years in jail for espionage.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Whelan, who holds U.S., British, Canadian and Irish passports, was detained by agents from Russia's Federal Security Service in a Moscow hotel room on Dec.

28, 2018 as he prepared to attend a wedding.

Russia says Whelan, 50, was caught with a computer flash drive containing classified information.

Whelan, who pleaded not guilty, said he was set up in a sting operation and had thought the drive, given to him by a Russian acquaintance, contained holiday photos.

John Sullivan, U.S. Ambassador to Russia, told reporters that no evidence had been produced to prove Whelan's guilt and demanded his immediate release.

He said the ruling would not have "a good impact" on ties between Moscow and Washington - already strained by a range of issues - but that dialog would continue.





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Paul Whelan undergoes emergency hernia surgery in Russia [Video]

Paul Whelan undergoes emergency hernia surgery in Russia

Paul Whelan undergoes emergency hernia surgery in Russia

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:21Published
Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul Whelan [Video]

Russian prosecutor asks for 18-year prison sentence for Paul Whelan

Shocking new information is coming in about Paul Whelan, the Novi man who has been locked up in Russia for nearly two years.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 01:56Published
Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison [Video]

Ex-US Marine May Spend 18 Years In A Russian Prison

Russian prosecutors asked a court on Monday to sentence former US Marine Paul Whelan. Whelan is accused of being at least a ranking US military intelligence colonel, caught red-handed trying to obtain..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published