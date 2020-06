US denounces Russian court's verdict against Paul Whelan , with Pompeo demanding his immediate release.

Russia sentences ex-US marine to 16 years in prison for espionage

A Russian court has sentenced American Paul Whelan, accused of espionage, to 16 years in prison. He...

Paul Whelan, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran from Michigan, was arrested 18 months ago in Moscow and...

MOSCOW -- A Russian court on Monday will deliver a verdict in the trial of former U.S. Marine Paul...