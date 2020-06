Vickery on Djokovic's selfish take Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:27s - Published 1 hour ago Vickery on Djokovic's selfish take American tennis player Sachia Vickery says Novak Djokovic should 'go and play a 60k tennis tournament in Troy, Alabama and let us know how the conditions are' after the Serb called US Open coronavirus protocols 'extreme'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this