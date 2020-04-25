FDA No Longer Authorizes Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine As Coronavirus Treatments
The FDA on Monday pulled its emergency use authorizations for Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine as possible treatments for coronavirus.
Trump Has Been Taking Risky Med Hydroxychloroquine For Almost Two WeeksPresident Donald Trump Monday made a startling reveal for those with medical knowledge.
He said he has been taking the experimental drug hydroxychloroquine "every day" for a week and a half.
There is..
FDA Approves First Antigen Test For CoronavirusFederal regulators have approved a new type of test for COVID-19 that could be the key to reopening the country.
FDA Warns Against Malaria Drug As Coronavirus TreatmentThe FDA said hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine could cause dangerous disruptions in heart rhythm and they should only be used in clinical trials and hospitals. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.