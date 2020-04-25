Global  

FDA No Longer Authorizes Chloroquine And Hydroxychloroquine As Coronavirus Treatments
Video Credit: Geo Beats - Duration: 00:38s - Published
The FDA on Monday pulled its emergency use authorizations for Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine as possible treatments for coronavirus.

